Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Middlesex County, Massachusetts today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holliston High School at Hopedale JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hopedale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keefe Technical High School at Blackstone Millville Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Blackstone, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
