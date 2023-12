NEC teams will be in action in six games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the UNLV Rebels playing the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Rothman Center.

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Syracuse Orange 10:30 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 ACC Network X Le Moyne Dolphins at Rhode Island Rams 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Stonehill Skyhawks at George Washington Revolutionaries 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Manhattan Jaspers at Long Island Sharks 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - UNLV Rebels at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 12:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 YES Wagner Seahawks vs. New Hampshire Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

