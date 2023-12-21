It's Week 16 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning tight ends -- you're in luck!

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 16

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game
T.J. Hockenson Vikings 209.2 14.9 8.8
Travis Kelce Chiefs 205.4 15.8 8.5
Sam LaPorta Lions 205.2 14.7 7
George Kittle 49ers 177.7 12.7 5.4
Evan Engram Jaguars 176.9 12.6 7.8
David Njoku Browns 167.4 12.0 7.6
Cole Kmet Bears 159.3 11.4 5.8
Trey McBride Cardinals 149.2 10.7 6.1
Jake Ferguson Cowboys 148.4 10.6 5.9
Mark Andrews Ravens 135.4 13.5 6.1
Dalton Schultz Texans 123.3 10.3 5.5
Dalton Kincaid Bills 120.5 9.3 5.7
Hunter Henry Patriots 119.9 9.2 4.7
Kyle Pitts Falcons 117.2 8.4 5.6
Cade Otton Buccaneers 106.8 7.6 4.1
Logan Thomas Commanders 105.3 8.1 5.1
Jonnu Smith Falcons 105.1 7.5 4.1
Dallas Goedert Eagles 105.1 9.6 5.9
Tyler Conklin Jets 102.4 7.3 5.1
Gerald Everett Chargers 90.8 7.6 4.3
Tyler Higbee Rams 90.3 6.9 4.6
Darren Waller Giants 88.4 9.8 6.3
Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans 83.1 5.9 4.5
Luke Musgrave Packers 73.1 7.3 4.5
Michael Mayer Raiders 71.4 5.5 3.1

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Date/Time TV
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 Peacock
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Washington Commanders at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET, Monday, December 25 CBS
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 4:30 PM ET, Monday, December 25 FOX
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 25 ABC

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.