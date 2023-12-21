Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Norfolk County, Massachusetts today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Shore Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Millis, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.