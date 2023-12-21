Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Plymouth County, Massachusetts today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitman-Hanson Regional High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Shore Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.