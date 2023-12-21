Thursday's contest at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5) taking on the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-11) at 11:00 AM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 69-47 win, as our model heavily favors George Washington.

The Skyhawks' most recent game was a 77-38 loss to Albany on Saturday.

Stonehill vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Stonehill vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 69, Stonehill 47

Stonehill Schedule Analysis

This season, the Skyhawks are winless versus D1 opponents.

Stonehill has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Based on the RPI, the Revolutionaries have four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Stonehill is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 3.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

3.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Jada Thornton: 9.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%

9.4 PTS, 28.1 FG% Paige Martin: 4.7 PTS, 33.9 FG%

4.7 PTS, 33.9 FG% Anna Boruta: 7.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

7.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Sharn Hayward: 6.7 PTS, 25.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 26.7 points per game, with a -294 scoring differential overall. They put up 47.8 points per game (359th in college basketball), and give up 74.5 per contest (327th in college basketball).

At home, the Skyhawks average 48.5 points per game. Away, they score 47.0.

In 2023-24 Stonehill is giving up 12.9 fewer points per game at home (68.7) than on the road (81.6).

