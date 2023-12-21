Thursday's contest between the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) and Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 87-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Miami (FL), so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 87, Stonehill 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-23.1)

Miami (FL) (-23.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Miami (FL) is 2-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Stonehill's 4-7-0 ATS record. The Hurricanes are 4-3-0 and the Skyhawks are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have a -214 scoring differential, falling short by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 64.3 points per game, 345th in college basketball, and are giving up 80.8 per outing to rank 350th in college basketball.

Stonehill loses the rebound battle by 8.8 boards on average. It collects 31.9 rebounds per game, 342nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 40.7.

Stonehill knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than its opponents.

Stonehill has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (274th in college basketball), 1.5 more than the 11.5 it forces (233rd in college basketball).

