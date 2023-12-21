The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) will attempt to halt a nine-game road losing skid at the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
Stonehill Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Stonehill is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 344th.
  • The Skyhawks' 64.3 points per game are 8.0 fewer points than the 72.3 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 72.3 points, Stonehill is 0-2.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Stonehill is putting up 66.5 points per game, 3.2 more than it is averaging on the road (63.3).
  • The Skyhawks are allowing fewer points at home (61.8 per game) than away (89.2).
  • At home, Stonehill drains 7.8 treys per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (36.5%) than on the road (30.1%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 @ Rider L 73-56 Alumni Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ New Hampshire L 75-62 Lundholm Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Hartford W 71-44 Merkert Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
12/30/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/4/2024 Cent. Conn. St. - Merkert Gymnasium

