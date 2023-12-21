How to Watch Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) will attempt to halt a nine-game road losing skid at the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACCN
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Stonehill is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 344th.
- The Skyhawks' 64.3 points per game are 8.0 fewer points than the 72.3 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.3 points, Stonehill is 0-2.
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison
- At home Stonehill is putting up 66.5 points per game, 3.2 more than it is averaging on the road (63.3).
- The Skyhawks are allowing fewer points at home (61.8 per game) than away (89.2).
- At home, Stonehill drains 7.8 treys per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (36.5%) than on the road (30.1%).
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Rider
|L 73-56
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 75-62
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Hartford
|W 71-44
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
