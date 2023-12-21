The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) will attempt to halt a nine-game road losing skid at the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACCN

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Stonehill is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 344th.

The Skyhawks' 64.3 points per game are 8.0 fewer points than the 72.3 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Stonehill is 0-2.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

At home Stonehill is putting up 66.5 points per game, 3.2 more than it is averaging on the road (63.3).

The Skyhawks are allowing fewer points at home (61.8 per game) than away (89.2).

At home, Stonehill drains 7.8 treys per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (36.5%) than on the road (30.1%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule