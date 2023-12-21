The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) will look to stop a nine-game road skid when taking on the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Watsco Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Stonehill has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Skyhawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 30.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Miami (FL) has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

