The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-5) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-9) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Stonehill vs. George Washington Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Stonehill Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stonehill Players to Watch

Nya Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Maren Durant: 6.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Nya Lok: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mayowa Taiwo: 3.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Taylor Webster: 3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Washington Players to Watch

Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Durant: 6.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Lok: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Taiwo: 3.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Webster: 3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.