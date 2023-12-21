Stonehill vs. George Washington December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-5) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-9) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Stonehill vs. George Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stonehill Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Nya Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maren Durant: 6.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nya Lok: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mayowa Taiwo: 3.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taylor Webster: 3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
George Washington Players to Watch
- Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Durant: 6.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lok: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taiwo: 3.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Webster: 3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.