How to Watch the Stonehill vs. George Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-11) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
click here to check out our score picks!
Stonehill Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Stonehill vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks' 47.8 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 52.5 the Revolutionaries give up.
- Stonehill is 0-3 when it scores more than 52.5 points.
- George Washington is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 47.8 points.
- The Revolutionaries put up 16.0 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Skyhawks give up (74.5).
- The Revolutionaries are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Skyhawks allow to opponents (46.6%).
- The Skyhawks shoot 30.2% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Revolutionaries allow.
Stonehill Leaders
- Maureen Stapleton: 3.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)
- Jada Thornton: 9.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%
- Paige Martin: 4.7 PTS, 33.9 FG%
- Anna Boruta: 7.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)
- Sharn Hayward: 6.7 PTS, 25.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)
Stonehill Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|L 68-41
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/12/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 101-37
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/16/2023
|@ Albany
|L 77-38
|SEFCU Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ LIU
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
