The George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-11) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Stonehill Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Stonehill vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks' 47.8 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 52.5 the Revolutionaries give up.
  • Stonehill is 0-3 when it scores more than 52.5 points.
  • George Washington is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 47.8 points.
  • The Revolutionaries put up 16.0 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Skyhawks give up (74.5).
  • The Revolutionaries are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Skyhawks allow to opponents (46.6%).
  • The Skyhawks shoot 30.2% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Revolutionaries allow.

Stonehill Leaders

  • Maureen Stapleton: 3.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)
  • Jada Thornton: 9.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%
  • Paige Martin: 4.7 PTS, 33.9 FG%
  • Anna Boruta: 7.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)
  • Sharn Hayward: 6.7 PTS, 25.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

Stonehill Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 New Hampshire L 68-41 Merkert Gymnasium
12/12/2023 @ Boston College L 101-37 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/16/2023 @ Albany L 77-38 SEFCU Arena
12/21/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/30/2023 Fairfield - Merkert Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ LIU - Steinberg Wellness Center

