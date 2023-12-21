The George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-11) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Stonehill Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stonehill vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks' 47.8 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 52.5 the Revolutionaries give up.

Stonehill is 0-3 when it scores more than 52.5 points.

George Washington is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 47.8 points.

The Revolutionaries put up 16.0 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Skyhawks give up (74.5).

The Revolutionaries are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Skyhawks allow to opponents (46.6%).

The Skyhawks shoot 30.2% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Revolutionaries allow.

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 3.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

3.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Jada Thornton: 9.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%

9.4 PTS, 28.1 FG% Paige Martin: 4.7 PTS, 33.9 FG%

4.7 PTS, 33.9 FG% Anna Boruta: 7.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

7.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Sharn Hayward: 6.7 PTS, 25.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

Stonehill Schedule