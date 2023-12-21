The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) visit the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) after losing nine road games in a row. The Hurricanes are heavy favorites by 30.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The over/under is set at 152.5 in the matchup.

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (FL) -30.5 152.5

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Stonehill's games this season have had an average of 145.1 points, 7.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Stonehill is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Stonehill (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 7.8% more often than Miami (FL) (2-5-0) this season.

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 5 71.4% 82.4 146.7 72.3 153.1 154.4 Stonehill 5 45.5% 64.3 146.7 80.8 153.1 144.7

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks average 8.0 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.3).

Stonehill has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 0-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0 Stonehill 4-7-0 1-1 5-6-0

Stonehill vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) Stonehill 16-1 Home Record 7-4 7-4 Away Record 6-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

