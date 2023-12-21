Thursday's game between the UMass Minutemen (6-2) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with UMass securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 77, Georgia Tech 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-3.6)

UMass (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

UMass' record against the spread this season is 5-2-0, and Georgia Tech's is 4-5-0. The Minutemen have hit the over in six games, while Yellow Jackets games have gone over three times.

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutemen's +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.1 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per outing (235th in college basketball).

UMass ranks 46th in college basketball at 40.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

UMass connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Minutemen rank 96th in college basketball with 99.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 86th in college basketball defensively with 86 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UMass has committed 3.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (92nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (70th in college basketball).

