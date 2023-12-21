The UMass Minutemen (6-2) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

UMass Stats Insights

This season, the Minutemen have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have knocked down.

UMass is 5-1 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Minutemen are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 18th.

The Minutemen record 12.7 more points per game (84.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (71.4).

UMass has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, UMass put up 7.7 more points per game (75.9) than it did in road games (68.2).

The Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.7 in away games.

At home, UMass made 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than on the road (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.5%).

