The UMass Minutemen (6-2) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other A-10 Games

UMass Stats Insights

  • This season, the Minutemen have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have knocked down.
  • UMass is 5-1 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Minutemen are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 18th.
  • The Minutemen record 12.7 more points per game (84.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (71.4).
  • UMass has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, UMass put up 7.7 more points per game (75.9) than it did in road games (68.2).
  • The Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.7 in away games.
  • At home, UMass made 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than on the road (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.5%).

UMass Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Towson L 81-71 SECU Arena
12/9/2023 UMass-Lowell W 91-77 William D. Mullins Center
12/16/2023 West Virginia W 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/21/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Siena - William D. Mullins Center
1/3/2024 Duquesne - William D. Mullins Center

