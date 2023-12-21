How to Watch UMass vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The UMass Minutemen (6-2) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
UMass vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
UMass Stats Insights
- This season, the Minutemen have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have knocked down.
- UMass is 5-1 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Minutemen are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 18th.
- The Minutemen record 12.7 more points per game (84.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (71.4).
- UMass has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.
UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, UMass put up 7.7 more points per game (75.9) than it did in road games (68.2).
- The Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.7 in away games.
- At home, UMass made 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than on the road (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.5%).
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Towson
|L 81-71
|SECU Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|W 91-77
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/16/2023
|West Virginia
|W 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/21/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Siena
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/3/2024
|Duquesne
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
