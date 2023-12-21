The UMass Minutemen (6-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-1.5) 151.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

UMass has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Minutemen's seven games this season have hit the over.

Georgia Tech has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this year.

