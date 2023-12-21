The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) will face the UMass Minutemen (4-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

UMass Players to Watch

  • Matt Cross: 16.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josh Cohen: 16.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keon Thompson: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Rahsool Diggins: 11 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jayden Ndjigue: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 17.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dabbo Coleman: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.8 BLK

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank
44th 82.5 Points Scored 71.1 257th
193rd 71.2 Points Allowed 73.3 232nd
65th 36 Rebounds 35.7 77th
26th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 11.1 54th
156th 7.8 3pt Made 7.3 193rd
10th 18.3 Assists 12.9 212th
46th 9.8 Turnovers 10.6 88th

