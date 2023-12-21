The UMass Minutemen (6-2) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -2.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points five times.

The average point total in UMass' outings this year is 157, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Minutemen have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

UMass has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

The Minutemen have entered seven games this season favored by -140 or more and are 5-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from UMass, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 5 71.4% 84.1 156.3 72.9 144.3 147.6 Georgia Tech 2 22.2% 72.2 156.3 71.4 144.3 146.8

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

The Minutemen average 12.7 more points per game (84.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (71.4).

UMass is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 71.4 points.

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 5-2-0 5-2 6-1-0 Georgia Tech 4-5-0 3-2 3-6-0

UMass vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Georgia Tech 8-6 Home Record 11-6 3-8 Away Record 3-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

