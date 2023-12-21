Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Worcester County, Massachusetts today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Franklin County Technical High School at Athol High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21

5:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliston High School at Hopedale JrSr High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21

6:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Hopedale, MA

Hopedale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Minnechaug Regional High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21

6:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School at Millis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21

6:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Millis, MA

Millis, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Keefe Technical High School at Blackstone Millville Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21

6:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Blackstone, MA

Blackstone, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tahanto Regional High School