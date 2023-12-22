Barnstable County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairhaven High School at Bourne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Bourne, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falmouth High School at Tiverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Tiverton, RI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
