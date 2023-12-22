Friday's contest at Cabot Center has the Boston University Terriers (7-3) taking on the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at 12:00 PM (on December 22). Our computer prediction projects a win for Boston University by a score of 62-59, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Terriers earned an 80-47 win against Emmanuel (MA).

Boston University vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Boston University vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 62, Northeastern 59

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers defeated the No. 109-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Harvard Crimson, 80-77, on December 9, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Boston University 2023-24 Best Wins

80-77 at home over Harvard (No. 109) on December 9

63-52 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 229) on November 26

56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 264) on November 10

64-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 270) on November 22

60-53 at home over Yale (No. 273) on November 14

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 17.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 54.5 FG%

17.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 54.5 FG% Alex Giannaros: 13.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Anastasiia Semenova: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Audrey Ericksen: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Aoibhe Gormley: 3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers put up 62 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per contest (95th in college basketball). They have a +28 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.

