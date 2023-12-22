Friday's contest at Cabot Center has the Boston University Terriers (7-3) taking on the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at 12:00 PM (on December 22). Our computer prediction projects a win for Boston University by a score of 62-59, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Terriers earned an 80-47 win against Emmanuel (MA).

Boston University vs. Northeastern Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US
Boston University vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Boston University 62, Northeastern 59

Boston University Schedule Analysis

  • The Terriers defeated the No. 109-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Harvard Crimson, 80-77, on December 9, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Boston University 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 80-77 at home over Harvard (No. 109) on December 9
  • 63-52 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 229) on November 26
  • 56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 264) on November 10
  • 64-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 270) on November 22
  • 60-53 at home over Yale (No. 273) on November 14

Boston University Leaders

  • Caitlin Weimar: 17.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 54.5 FG%
  • Alex Giannaros: 13.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
  • Anastasiia Semenova: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Audrey Ericksen: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Aoibhe Gormley: 3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Boston University Performance Insights

  • The Terriers put up 62 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per contest (95th in college basketball). They have a +28 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.

