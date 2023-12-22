Friday's game that pits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) against the Boston University Terriers (4-7) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 69-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass-Lowell, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 12:00 PM on December 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 69, Boston University 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-3.1)

UMass-Lowell (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 135.7

Boston University is 3-6-0 against the spread, while UMass-Lowell's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Terriers are 4-5-0 and the River Hawks are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 65.6 points per game (335th in college basketball) and giving up 66.2 (74th in college basketball).

Boston University records 36.4 rebounds per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 33.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Boston University knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (221st in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

The Terriers rank 297th in college basketball by averaging 88.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 172nd in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

Boston University and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Terriers commit 11.3 per game (136th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (268th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.