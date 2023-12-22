How to Watch Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (4-7) play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers are shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the River Hawks allow to opponents.
- Boston University has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the River Hawks sit at 21st.
- The Terriers put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (65.6) than the River Hawks allow (66.5).
- Boston University has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Boston University put up 6.5 more points per game (71.2) than it did when playing on the road (64.7).
- The Terriers gave up 64.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Boston University performed better when playing at home last season, making 8.6 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Maine
|L 74-65
|Case Gym
|12/10/2023
|@ Wagner
|W 73-59
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|L 63-56
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/22/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Case Gym
|12/30/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Case Gym
|1/3/2024
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
