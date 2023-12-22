The Boston University Terriers (4-7) play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

ESPN+

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers are shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the River Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston University has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Terriers are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the River Hawks sit at 21st.

The Terriers put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (65.6) than the River Hawks allow (66.5).

Boston University has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Boston University put up 6.5 more points per game (71.2) than it did when playing on the road (64.7).

The Terriers gave up 64.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Boston University performed better when playing at home last season, making 8.6 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Boston University Upcoming Schedule