Boston University vs. Northeastern December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (4-4) play the Boston University Terriers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Boston University vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Boston University Players to Watch
- Caitlin Weimar: 16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alex Giannaros: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anete Adler: 6.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sophie Beneventine: 3.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Derin Erdogan: 13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gemima Motema: 10 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Maddie Vizza: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK
