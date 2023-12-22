The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Boston University Terriers (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Cabot Center. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
Boston University vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers average only 2.2 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (64.2).
  • When it scores more than 64.2 points, Boston University is 2-0.
  • Northeastern's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.0 points.
  • The Huskies score 57.1 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 59.2 the Terriers allow.
  • Northeastern is 3-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
  • Boston University is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 57.1 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 39.6% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.
  • The Terriers make 45.3% of their shots from the field, 4.3% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boston University Leaders

  • Caitlin Weimar: 17.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 54.5 FG%
  • Alex Giannaros: 13.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.6 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
  • Anastasiia Semenova: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Audrey Ericksen: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Aoibhe Gormley: 3.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 62-47 Case Gym
12/9/2023 Harvard W 80-77 Case Gym
12/12/2023 Emmanuel (MA) W 80-47 Case Gym
12/22/2023 @ Northeastern - Cabot Center
1/3/2024 Navy - Case Gym
1/6/2024 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center

