The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Boston University Terriers (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Cabot Center. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston University vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

The Terriers average only 2.2 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (64.2).

When it scores more than 64.2 points, Boston University is 2-0.

Northeastern's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.0 points.

The Huskies score 57.1 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 59.2 the Terriers allow.

Northeastern is 3-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.

Boston University is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 57.1 points.

The Huskies shoot 39.6% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.

The Terriers make 45.3% of their shots from the field, 4.3% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 17.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 54.5 FG%

17.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 54.5 FG% Alex Giannaros: 13.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.6 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.6 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Anastasiia Semenova: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Audrey Ericksen: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Schedule