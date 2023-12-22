How to Watch the Boston University vs. Northeastern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Boston University Terriers (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Cabot Center. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston University vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers average only 2.2 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (64.2).
- When it scores more than 64.2 points, Boston University is 2-0.
- Northeastern's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.0 points.
- The Huskies score 57.1 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 59.2 the Terriers allow.
- Northeastern is 3-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
- Boston University is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 57.1 points.
- The Huskies shoot 39.6% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.
- The Terriers make 45.3% of their shots from the field, 4.3% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Boston University Leaders
- Caitlin Weimar: 17.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 54.5 FG%
- Alex Giannaros: 13.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.6 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
- Anastasiia Semenova: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Audrey Ericksen: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 62-47
|Case Gym
|12/9/2023
|Harvard
|W 80-77
|Case Gym
|12/12/2023
|Emmanuel (MA)
|W 80-47
|Case Gym
|12/22/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Cabot Center
|1/3/2024
|Navy
|-
|Case Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.