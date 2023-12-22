The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) meet the Boston University Terriers (3-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Case Gym. This matchup will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information

Boston University Players to Watch

  • Miles Brewster: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyrone Alexander: 9.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ethan Okwuosa: 7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Otto Landrum: 7.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Matai Baptiste: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

  • Ayinde Hikim: 19.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 9.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Quinton Mincey: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cam Morris III: 9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brayden O'Connor: 9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison

Boston University Rank Boston University AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank
329th 65.9 Points Scored 81.8 58th
98th 67.3 Points Allowed 64.9 53rd
205th 32.6 Rebounds 39 22nd
311th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10.5 87th
106th 8.3 3pt Made 5.6 314th
182nd 13.3 Assists 13.3 182nd
182nd 11.9 Turnovers 14.3 333rd

