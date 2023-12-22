The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) meet the Boston University Terriers (3-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Case Gym. This matchup will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information

Boston University Players to Watch

Miles Brewster: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyrone Alexander: 9.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ethan Okwuosa: 7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Otto Landrum: 7.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Matai Baptiste: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

Ayinde Hikim: 19.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Brooks: 9.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Quinton Mincey: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Cam Morris III: 9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Brayden O'Connor: 9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison

Boston University Rank Boston University AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank 329th 65.9 Points Scored 81.8 58th 98th 67.3 Points Allowed 64.9 53rd 205th 32.6 Rebounds 39 22nd 311th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10.5 87th 106th 8.3 3pt Made 5.6 314th 182nd 13.3 Assists 13.3 182nd 182nd 11.9 Turnovers 14.3 333rd

