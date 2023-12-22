The Boston University Terriers (4-7) are 3.5-point underdogs against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) at Case Gym on Friday, December 22, 2023. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Case Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass-Lowell -3.5 138.5

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University has played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 138.5 points.

Boston University has had an average of 131.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Boston University has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Boston University has been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and has walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

The Terriers are 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Boston University has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass-Lowell 5 71.4% 78.5 144.1 66.5 132.7 146.1 Boston University 3 33.3% 65.6 144.1 66.2 132.7 135.9

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers' 65.6 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the River Hawks allow.

Boston University is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 66.5 points.

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass-Lowell 3-4-0 1-3 3-4-0 Boston University 3-6-0 3-4 4-5-0

Boston University vs. UMass-Lowell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass-Lowell Boston University 17-0 Home Record 9-4 9-8 Away Record 6-11 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 83.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

