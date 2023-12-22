If you reside in Bristol County, Massachusetts and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fairhaven High School at Bourne High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22

6:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Bourne, MA

Bourne, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater New Bedford RVT High School at Apponequet Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22

6:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Lakeville, MA

Lakeville, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School