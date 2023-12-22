Bristol County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you reside in Bristol County, Massachusetts and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairhaven High School at Bourne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Bourne, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater New Bedford RVT High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Somerset, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
