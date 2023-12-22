How to Watch the Bruins vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Winnipeg Jets (off a victory) will meet on Friday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.
You can watch the Bruins try to beat the Jets on NESN and ESPN+.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Jets Additional Info
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 77 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 95 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|30
|19
|24
|43
|33
|20
|20%
|Brad Marchand
|30
|13
|14
|27
|29
|16
|34.5%
|Pavel Zacha
|27
|8
|13
|21
|11
|12
|51.3%
|James van Riemsdyk
|29
|6
|14
|20
|6
|2
|50%
|Charlie Coyle
|30
|10
|10
|20
|14
|16
|52.5%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 80 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
- With 104 goals (3.4 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|31
|12
|22
|34
|9
|18
|51.4%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|31
|5
|23
|28
|26
|16
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|31
|11
|14
|25
|16
|12
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|31
|10
|10
|20
|5
|8
|33%
