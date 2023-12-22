The Boston Bruins (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Winnipeg Jets (off a victory) will meet on Friday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Bruins vs Jets Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 77 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 95 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 30 19 24 43 33 20 20% Brad Marchand 30 13 14 27 29 16 34.5% Pavel Zacha 27 8 13 21 11 12 51.3% James van Riemsdyk 29 6 14 20 6 2 50% Charlie Coyle 30 10 10 20 14 16 52.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 80 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.

With 104 goals (3.4 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players