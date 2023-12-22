The Boston Bruins (19-5-6), coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, visit the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN and ESPN+. The Jets knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in their most recent outing.

Bruins vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-125) Jets (+105) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have put together a 14-10 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Boston has a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

In 14 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

Bruins vs Jets Additional Info

Bruins vs. Jets Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 95 (20th) Goals 104 (11th) 77 (2nd) Goals Allowed 80 (3rd) 23 (12th) Power Play Goals 16 (24th) 14 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (22nd)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Boston has gone 5-2-3 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Boston hit the over in five of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Bruins' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 95 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Bruins have allowed the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 77 (2.6 per game).

With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.

