The Boston Bruins, with Charlie Coyle, will be on the ice Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. If you'd like to wager on Coyle's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus this season, in 17:57 per game on the ice, is +2.

In Coyle's 30 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Coyle has a point in 15 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Coyle has an assist in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Coyle goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 2 20 Points 2 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.