The Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak among them, play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Pastrnak are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

David Pastrnak vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:43 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 15 of 30 games this season, Pastrnak has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Pastrnak has a point in 21 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

In 17 of 30 games this year, Pastrnak has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Pastrnak has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 2 43 Points 3 19 Goals 1 24 Assists 2

