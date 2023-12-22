Essex County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Essex County, Massachusetts today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dracut High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Andover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Andover, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
