Friday's game features the Harvard Crimson (5-5) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) facing off at Costello Athletic Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-56 victory for heavily favored Harvard according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Crimson's most recent game was an 80-77 loss to Boston University on Saturday.

Harvard vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Harvard vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 75, UMass Lowell 56

Harvard Schedule Analysis

On November 9, the Crimson registered their signature win of the season, a 66-59 victory over the Boston College Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 104) in our computer rankings.

Harvard has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but it also has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the River Hawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 104) on November 9

80-67 over SMU (No. 115) on November 25

69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 170) on November 24

85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 221) on November 12

78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 308) on November 16

Harvard Leaders

Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)

20.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44) Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Lola Mullaney: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

9.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Abigail Wright: 8.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson put up 72.8 points per game (94th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (294th in college basketball). They have a +22 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.

