Harvard vs. UMass Lowell December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) will face the Harvard Crimson (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Harvard vs. UMass Lowell Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Harvard Players to Watch
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elena Rodriguez: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lola Mullaney: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Katie Krupa: 9.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Abigail Wright: 8.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
UMass Lowell Players to Watch
- Sydney Watkins: 7.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rayne Durant: 2.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Abbey Lindsey: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddie Rice: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mili Carrera: 10.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
