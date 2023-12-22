The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) will face the Harvard Crimson (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Harvard vs. UMass Lowell Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Harvard Players to Watch

Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMass Lowell Players to Watch

Sydney Watkins: 7.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

