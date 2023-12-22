The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) take a 10-game skid into a home matchup against the Harvard Crimson (5-5), who have dropped three straight. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
Harvard vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

  • The Crimson's 72.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 67.3 the River Hawks give up to opponents.
  • Harvard is 4-3 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
  • UMass Lowell has a 0-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The 50.7 points per game the River Hawks average are 19.9 fewer points than the Crimson allow (70.6).
  • This year the River Hawks are shooting 37.0% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Crimson concede.
  • The Crimson make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the River Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Harvard Leaders

  • Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
  • Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Lola Mullaney: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)
  • Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
  • Abigail Wright: 8.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%

Harvard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan L 80-66 Lavietes Pavilion
12/6/2023 @ Maine L 79-61 Cross Insurance Center
12/9/2023 @ Boston University L 80-77 Case Gym
12/22/2023 @ UMass Lowell - Costello Athletic Center
12/28/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/31/2023 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center

