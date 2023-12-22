How to Watch the Harvard vs. UMass Lowell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) take a 10-game skid into a home matchup against the Harvard Crimson (5-5), who have dropped three straight. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Harvard vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson's 72.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 67.3 the River Hawks give up to opponents.
- Harvard is 4-3 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
- UMass Lowell has a 0-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.8 points.
- The 50.7 points per game the River Hawks average are 19.9 fewer points than the Crimson allow (70.6).
- This year the River Hawks are shooting 37.0% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Crimson concede.
- The Crimson make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the River Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Harvard Leaders
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Lola Mullaney: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)
- Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Abigail Wright: 8.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|L 80-66
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|@ Maine
|L 79-61
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Boston University
|L 80-77
|Case Gym
|12/22/2023
|@ UMass Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
