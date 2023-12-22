The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) take a 10-game skid into a home matchup against the Harvard Crimson (5-5), who have dropped three straight. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

The Crimson's 72.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 67.3 the River Hawks give up to opponents.

Harvard is 4-3 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

UMass Lowell has a 0-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.8 points.

The 50.7 points per game the River Hawks average are 19.9 fewer points than the Crimson allow (70.6).

This year the River Hawks are shooting 37.0% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Crimson concede.

The Crimson make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the River Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Harvard Leaders

Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Lola Mullaney: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

9.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Abigail Wright: 8.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%

Harvard Schedule