Should you bet on James van Riemsdyk to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in five of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

On the power play, van Riemsdyk has accumulated four goals and four assists.

van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 9.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2

Bruins vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

