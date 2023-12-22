Will John Beecher Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 22?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is John Beecher going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will John Beecher score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Beecher stats and insights
- In four of 29 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- Beecher has no points on the power play.
- Beecher's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Beecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:48
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|10:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|L 7-4
Bruins vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
