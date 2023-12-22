Friday's contest between the Merrimack Warriors (5-7) and the Bucknell Bison (3-8) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with Merrimack securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 22.

The game has no set line.

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: NEC Front Row

Where: North Andover, Massachusetts

Venue: Hammel Court

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 71, Bucknell 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-5.3)

Merrimack (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Merrimack is 9-1-0 against the spread, while Bucknell's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. Both the Warriors and the Bison are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have been outscored by 2.3 points per game (scoring 69.5 points per game to rank 288th in college basketball while giving up 71.8 per contest to rank 204th in college basketball) and have a -28 scoring differential overall.

Merrimack loses the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. it collects 32.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 317th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.7 per contest.

Merrimack connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) at a 27.1% rate (348th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

The Warriors rank 312th in college basketball with 87.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 200th in college basketball defensively with 90.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Merrimack has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (308th in college basketball play), 1.2 fewer than the 14.8 it forces on average (41st in college basketball).

