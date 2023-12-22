How to Watch Merrimack vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison (3-8) battle the Merrimack Warriors (5-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Hammel Court. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Merrimack vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Merrimack Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 44% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bison allow to opponents.
- Merrimack has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Bison are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Warriors sit at 324th.
- The Warriors put up only 3.1 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Bison allow (72.6).
- Merrimack is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Merrimack put up 64.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 60.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Warriors played better at home last year, surrendering 58.2 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.
- When it comes to total threes made, Merrimack fared worse in home games last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 30.8% clip away from home.
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Florida
|L 77-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/9/2023
|Felician
|W 89-85
|Hammel Court
|12/19/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 65-49
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/22/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|1/4/2024
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Hammel Court
