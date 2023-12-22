The Bucknell Bison (3-8) battle the Merrimack Warriors (5-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Hammel Court. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 44% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bison allow to opponents.

Merrimack has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Bison are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Warriors sit at 324th.

The Warriors put up only 3.1 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Bison allow (72.6).

Merrimack is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Merrimack put up 64.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 60.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Warriors played better at home last year, surrendering 58.2 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, Merrimack fared worse in home games last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 30.8% clip away from home.

