Merrimack vs. Bucknell December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (3-7) face the Merrimack Warriors (4-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Hammel Court. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via NEC Front Row.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Merrimack vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Derkack: 17.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Clark: 12.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Samba Diallo: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devon Savage: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Etumnu: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Jack Forrest: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noah Williamson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Bascoe: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruot Bijiek: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ian Motta: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Merrimack vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison
|Merrimack Rank
|Merrimack AVG
|Bucknell AVG
|Bucknell Rank
|285th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|63.2
|350th
|193rd
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|224th
|259th
|31.4
|Rebounds
|26.0
|358th
|245th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|359th
|324th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|8.0
|135th
|306th
|11.2
|Assists
|11.7
|283rd
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|221st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.