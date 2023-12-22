The Bucknell Bison (3-7) face the Merrimack Warriors (4-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Hammel Court. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via NEC Front Row.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Derkack: 17.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Clark: 12.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Samba Diallo: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Devon Savage: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Etumnu: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell Players to Watch

Jack Forrest: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Noah Williamson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Josh Bascoe: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruot Bijiek: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ian Motta: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Merrimack Rank Merrimack AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank 285th 69.6 Points Scored 63.2 350th 193rd 71.2 Points Allowed 72.9 224th 259th 31.4 Rebounds 26.0 358th 245th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 5.4 359th 324th 5.5 3pt Made 8.0 135th 306th 11.2 Assists 11.7 283rd 277th 13.3 Turnovers 12.4 221st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.