The Merrimack Warriors (5-7) are favored by 5.5 points against the Bucknell Bison (3-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row. The point total is 126.5 in the matchup.

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts Venue: Hammel Court

Favorite Spread Over/Under Merrimack -5.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack Betting Records & Stats

Merrimack and its opponents have scored more than 126.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

The average total in Merrimack's matchups this year is 141.3, 14.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Warriors are 9-1-0 ATS this season.

Merrimack has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Warriors have played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and split those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Merrimack.

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Merrimack 7 70% 69.5 132.7 71.8 144.4 137.1 Bucknell 7 70% 63.2 132.7 72.6 144.4 138.2

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

The 69.5 points per game the Warriors average are the same as the Bison give up.

When Merrimack totals more than 72.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Merrimack 9-1-0 1-1 4-6-0 Bucknell 5-5-0 4-4 4-6-0

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Merrimack Bucknell 10-6 Home Record 7-7 8-8 Away Record 3-13 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 60.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

