Northeastern vs. Boston University Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 22
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (7-3) and the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 62-59 based on our computer prediction, with Boston University taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on December 22.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Huskies suffered a 65-41 loss to Holy Cross.
Northeastern vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Northeastern vs. Boston University Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 62, Northeastern 59
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Huskies defeated the UMass Minutewomen 78-74 on November 9.
Northeastern 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-74 at home over UMass (No. 308) on November 9
- 58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 325) on November 16
- 63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 354) on November 21
- 73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 360) on November 6
Northeastern Leaders
- Derin Erdogan: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)
- Gemima Motema: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Deja Bristol: 8.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%
- Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Maddie Vizza: 7.0 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies have been outscored by 7.1 points per game (scoring 57.1 points per game to rank 308th in college basketball while giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball) and have a -64 scoring differential overall.
