Friday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (7-3) and the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at Cabot Center has a projected final score of 62-59 based on our computer prediction, with Boston University taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on December 22.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Huskies suffered a 65-41 loss to Holy Cross.

Northeastern vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Northeastern vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 62, Northeastern 59

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Huskies defeated the UMass Minutewomen 78-74 on November 9.

Northeastern 2023-24 Best Wins

78-74 at home over UMass (No. 308) on November 9

58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 325) on November 16

63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 354) on November 21

73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 360) on November 6

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)

13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58) Gemima Motema: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Deja Bristol: 8.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%

8.3 PTS, 50.8 FG% Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Maddie Vizza: 7.0 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies have been outscored by 7.1 points per game (scoring 57.1 points per game to rank 308th in college basketball while giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball) and have a -64 scoring differential overall.

