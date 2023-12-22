The Northeastern Huskies (4-4) meet the Boston University Terriers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Northeastern vs. Boston University Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Northeastern Players to Watch

Derin Erdogan: 13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Maddie Vizza: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Boston University Players to Watch

Caitlin Weimar: 16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Alex Giannaros: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Aoibhe Gormley: 3.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

3.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Anete Adler: 6.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Sophie Beneventine: 3.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

