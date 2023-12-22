The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) welcome in the Boston University Terriers (7-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
Northeastern vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (62) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.2).
  • Boston University has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.
  • Northeastern has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62 points.
  • The 57.1 points per game the Huskies score are the same as the Terriers give up.
  • Northeastern is 3-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
  • Boston University is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 57.1 points.
  • This year the Huskies are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Terriers concede.
  • The Terriers' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Huskies have conceded.

Northeastern Leaders

  • Derin Erdogan: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)
  • Gemima Motema: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Deja Bristol: 8.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%
  • Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Maddie Vizza: 7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ New Hampshire L 51-41 Whittemore Center
12/4/2023 @ Syracuse L 79-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/17/2023 @ Holy Cross L 65-41 Hart Recreation Center
12/22/2023 Boston University - Cabot Center
1/5/2024 Delaware - Cabot Center
1/7/2024 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center

