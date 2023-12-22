How to Watch the Northeastern vs. Boston University Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) welcome in the Boston University Terriers (7-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Northeastern vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (62) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.2).
- Boston University has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.
- Northeastern has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62 points.
- The 57.1 points per game the Huskies score are the same as the Terriers give up.
- Northeastern is 3-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
- Boston University is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 57.1 points.
- This year the Huskies are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Terriers concede.
- The Terriers' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Huskies have conceded.
Northeastern Leaders
- Derin Erdogan: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)
- Gemima Motema: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Deja Bristol: 8.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%
- Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Maddie Vizza: 7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 51-41
|Whittemore Center
|12/4/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 79-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/17/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|L 65-41
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/22/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Cabot Center
|1/5/2024
|Delaware
|-
|Cabot Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
