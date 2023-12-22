The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) welcome in the Boston University Terriers (7-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fubo Sports US

Northeastern vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison

The Terriers put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (62) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.2).

Boston University has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Northeastern has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62 points.

The 57.1 points per game the Huskies score are the same as the Terriers give up.

Northeastern is 3-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.

Boston University is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 57.1 points.

This year the Huskies are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Terriers concede.

The Terriers' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Huskies have conceded.

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)

13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58) Gemima Motema: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Deja Bristol: 8.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%

8.3 PTS, 50.8 FG% Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Maddie Vizza: 7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

Northeastern Schedule