Will Oskar Steen Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 22?
Can we anticipate Oskar Steen scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950
Steen stats and insights
- Steen has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- Steen has zero points on the power play.
- Steen's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Steen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:15
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:03
|Away
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
