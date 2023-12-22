Will Parker Wotherspoon Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 22?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Parker Wotherspoon a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Wotherspoon stats and insights
- Wotherspoon is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- Wotherspoon has no points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
