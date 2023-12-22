Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at Canada Life Centre. There are prop bets for Zacha available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Pavel Zacha vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Zacha has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 17:51 on the ice per game.

Zacha has a goal in eight games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zacha has a point in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Zacha has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zacha's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Zacha Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 27 Games 2 21 Points 1 8 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

