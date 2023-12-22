Friday's contest at Case Gym has the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) going head-to-head against the Boston University Terriers (4-7) at 12:00 PM (on December 22). Our computer prediction projects a victory for UMass-Lowell by a score of 69-66, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Case Gym

UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 69, Boston University 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-3.1)

UMass-Lowell (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 135.7

Boston University's record against the spread so far this season is 3-6-0, while UMass-Lowell's is 3-4-0. A total of four out of the Terriers' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the River Hawks' games have gone over.

UMass-Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks are outscoring opponents by 12 points per game, with a +131 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (104th in college basketball) and give up 66.5 per contest (77th in college basketball).

UMass-Lowell is 23rd in college basketball at 42.1 rebounds per game. That's 9.5 more than the 32.6 its opponents average.

UMass-Lowell knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5. It shoots 29% from deep, and its opponents shoot 24.8%.

UMass-Lowell has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.1 per game (326th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (241st in college basketball).

