The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) play the Boston University Terriers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Case Gym. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

The River Hawks are shooting 48.0% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 42.3% the Terriers' opponents have shot this season.

UMass-Lowell has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Terriers are the rebounding team in the country, the River Hawks rank 55th.

The River Hawks put up 12.3 more points per game (78.5) than the Terriers allow their opponents to score (66.2).

UMass-Lowell has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 66.2 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison

At home UMass-Lowell is scoring 86.3 points per game, 12.3 more than it is averaging away (74.0).

At home, the River Hawks give up 60.5 points per game. Away, they give up 70.0.

UMass-Lowell knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.0 per game) than on the road (5.1). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.0%) than on the road (30.3%).

