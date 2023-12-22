How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) play the Boston University Terriers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Case Gym. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights
- The River Hawks are shooting 48.0% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 42.3% the Terriers' opponents have shot this season.
- UMass-Lowell has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Terriers are the rebounding team in the country, the River Hawks rank 55th.
- The River Hawks put up 12.3 more points per game (78.5) than the Terriers allow their opponents to score (66.2).
- UMass-Lowell has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 66.2 points.
UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison
- At home UMass-Lowell is scoring 86.3 points per game, 12.3 more than it is averaging away (74.0).
- At home, the River Hawks give up 60.5 points per game. Away, they give up 70.0.
- UMass-Lowell knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.0 per game) than on the road (5.1). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.0%) than on the road (30.3%).
UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UMass
|L 91-77
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/12/2023
|LIU
|W 78-65
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|L 57-54
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|12/31/2023
|Emerson
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
