The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) play the Boston University Terriers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Case Gym. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

  • The River Hawks are shooting 48.0% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 42.3% the Terriers' opponents have shot this season.
  • UMass-Lowell has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the rebounding team in the country, the River Hawks rank 55th.
  • The River Hawks put up 12.3 more points per game (78.5) than the Terriers allow their opponents to score (66.2).
  • UMass-Lowell has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 66.2 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UMass-Lowell is scoring 86.3 points per game, 12.3 more than it is averaging away (74.0).
  • At home, the River Hawks give up 60.5 points per game. Away, they give up 70.0.
  • UMass-Lowell knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.0 per game) than on the road (5.1). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.0%) than on the road (30.3%).

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ UMass L 91-77 William D. Mullins Center
12/12/2023 LIU W 78-65 Costello Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Cent. Conn. St. L 57-54 Costello Athletic Center
12/22/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym
12/31/2023 Emerson - Costello Athletic Center
1/6/2024 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium

