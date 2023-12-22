Friday's contest at Costello Athletic Center has the Harvard Crimson (5-5) matching up with the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-56 win, heavily favoring Harvard.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the River Hawks suffered a 58-52 loss to Dartmouth.

UMass Lowell vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

UMass Lowell vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 75, UMass Lowell 56

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

This season, the River Hawks are winless against D1 opponents.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UMass Lowell is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

The River Hawks have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (four).

UMass Lowell has four losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 35.6 FG%

6.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 35.6 FG% Mili Carrera: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Rayne Durant: 3.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%

3.1 PTS, 28.9 FG% Abbey Lindsey: 9.0 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

9.0 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Maddie Rice: 6.1 PTS, 49.2 FG%

UMass Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks have a -166 scoring differential, falling short by 16.6 points per game. They're putting up 50.7 points per game to rank 349th in college basketball and are giving up 67.3 per contest to rank 242nd in college basketball.

